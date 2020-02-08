Punjab: Three-Story Building Collapses in Mohali, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris

Mohali building collapse. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chandigarh, February 8: In a sad incident, a three storey building collapsed in Mohali on Saturday afternoon. As per the locals, several people are trapped inside the debris. The district administration has launched a rescue mission as soon as they received the information.

Informing more about the rescue mission, Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain said, as quoted by new agency ANI, "Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team & other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation." Delhi Building Collapse in Bhajanpura: 3 Children Die, 13 Injured; Arvind Kejriwal to Reach Spot.

#UPDATE Himanshu Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mohali: Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team & other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation. #Punjab https://t.co/jHxp7kUSfg pic.twitter.com/eUGYbuCsbU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

According to the latest information, as quoted by news agency ANI, the three-stroy building collapsed in the Landra Road in the afternoon. Though no casualty has been been reported as of yet, emergency services were pushed in for rescue mission. Local fear that more that 10 persons are trapped inside the debris.

Punjab: A three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped under debris. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/MFB8wQLOtM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

