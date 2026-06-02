Jammu Weather Forecast Today, June 2: Overcast Afternoon Ahead, Rain Chances Remain Low

Jammu residents can anticipate an overcast sky throughout Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with the day's temperature hovering between a high of 36°C and a low of 23°C. While the chance of rain remains low at just 10%, the prevailing cloud cover suggests a muggy atmosphere for much of the day. Early morning hours will start cool, with temperatures around 26°C at midnight, gradually climbing as the sun rises. By 9 AM, the mercury will already reach 32°C, signalling the start of a warm day. The humidity is expected to increase slightly in the afternoon, coinciding with the overcast conditions, peaking around 3 PM when the temperature hits its maximum of 36°C. However, winds are expected to remain light, not exceeding 10 km/h, which may offer little respite from the building heat.

Today's Forecast for Jammu, India — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 36°C Low 23°C Conditions Overcast Chance of Rain 10% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Jammu — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 03:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 06:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 09:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 1% 6 km/h 15:00 36°C Overcast 6% 9 km/h 18:00 34°C Partly cloudy 7% 6 km/h 21:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h

Jammu, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly breakdown, the day will begin clear, transitioning to overcast conditions by the mid-afternoon, primarily between 3 PM and 6 PM. The chance of precipitation is minimal, with only a slight possibility of light showers during the peak heat of the day. By evening, as temperatures begin to cool, skies are predicted to clear up once more, with lows dipping back into the mid-20s. Residents should prepare for a potentially uncomfortable afternoon due to the combination of high temperatures and cloud cover. The low chance of rain means outdoor activities are unlikely to be significantly disrupted by precipitation, but the general warmth and humidity should be taken into account. Weather Forecast Today, June 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

For those planning their day in Jammu on Tuesday, June 2, it's advisable to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours when temperatures are highest. Light, breathable clothing made of cotton or linen would be most comfortable. Carrying an umbrella might be a good precaution, not so much for rain but potentially for protection from any unexpected light drizzles or intense sun if the clouds break. Commuters should be aware that while wind speeds are low, the warm and overcast conditions could still make travel feel taxing. Those with pre-existing health conditions sensitive to heat are particularly advised to take extra precautions and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds To Keep Delhi-NCR Cool Till June 4; AQI in Satisfactory Category.

Recent weather reports indicated a mix of dry conditions and some instances of light rain across the Jammu region in the preceding days, but the forecast for June 2 points towards a more consistent overcast scenario. While no significant weather alerts are currently active, vigilance is always recommended. The mild temperatures overall, compared to the peak summer heat often experienced, suggest that this period might be relatively comfortable for most, provided the humidity levels do not become oppressive. This forecast aims to provide a clear outlook for Jammu weather today and tomorrow, helping residents plan accordingly for the Jammu temperature and potential weather changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).