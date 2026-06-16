Jammu Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with a High of 36°C and Chance of Drizzle

Jammu residents can expect a partly cloudy day on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C, though it will feel warmer at 35°C due to moderate humidity levels. The Jammu weather update indicates a generally pleasant but warm day, with wind speeds remaining light at around 4 km/h for most of the morning.

Current Weather in Jammu, India — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 40% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jammu — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 32°C Partly cloudy 21% 4 km/h 11:00 35°C Partly cloudy 6% 5 km/h 13:00 36°C Mainly clear 6% 9 km/h 15:00 35°C Light drizzle 18% 11 km/h 17:00 35°C Partly cloudy 33% 10 km/h 19:00 33°C Clear sky 18% 5 km/h 21:00 31°C Clear sky 5% 4 km/h 23:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h

Jammu, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain around 9 AM, with temperatures at 32°C and a 21% probability of precipitation. As the day progresses towards noon, the clouds are expected to dissipate slightly, with temperatures climbing to 35°C by 11 AM and a reduced chance of rain at 6%. The afternoon will see a peak temperature of 36°C around 1 PM under mainly clear skies. However, the weather forecast for Jammu suggests a possibility of light drizzle developing around 3 PM, with the rain chance increasing to 18% and wind speed picking up to 11 km/h, before conditions shift back to partly cloudy by 5 PM with a 33% chance of rain.

As the evening draws in, Jammu's weather is predicted to become clearer. By 7 PM, the skies are expected to be clear with temperatures dropping to 33°C and a 18% chance of rain. The night will bring further cooling, with clear skies and minimal chances of precipitation. By 11 PM, the temperature will be around 29°C, dropping to 29°C by midnight with no rain expected. This gradual clearing and cooling trend offers a respite from the afternoon warmth.

Residents heading out today should be prepared for warm conditions, particularly during the midday hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended. While the overall chance of significant rainfall is low, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat might be prudent for the late afternoon and early evening, especially if venturing out around 3 PM to 5 PM when drizzle is possible. Staying hydrated will also be important to combat the 'feels like' temperature exceeding the actual mercury. Commuters should note the slight increase in wind speeds during the afternoon, though it is unlikely to cause significant disruption to travel plans. Local reports suggest a recent mix of weather across the region, with some areas experiencing heatwave conditions alongside sporadic rainfall, underscoring the importance of staying updated with the latest Jammu weather.

Given the warm conditions and the possibility of intermittent showers, individuals planning outdoor activities, including potential local sporting events, should monitor the hourly Jammu weather outlook. The combination of warm temperatures and humidity means that outdoor comfort levels may fluctuate throughout the day. The forecast indicates a stable weather pattern for the evening, favouring clear skies for any post-dusk gatherings.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).