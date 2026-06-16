Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 32°C

Bengaluru residents can anticipate a predominantly clear and pleasant weather day on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The Garden City is forecast to experience partly cloudy to clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures hovering around a comfortable 23°C. While the mercury is expected to climb to a high of around 32°C in the afternoon, the overall conditions will remain largely clement, making it a good day for outdoor activities.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 23°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 78% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 02:00 21°C Partly cloudy 0% 7 km/h 04:00 21°C Partly cloudy 0% 8 km/h 06:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 08:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 10:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 12:00 31°C Mainly clear 1% 10 km/h 14:00 32°C Partly cloudy 6% 10 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with cool temperatures around 22°C in the early morning hours, gradually rising as the sun ascends. By 8 AM, the temperature will be around 24°C, and by 10 AM, it's expected to reach 28°C under clear skies. The afternoon will see the peak temperature, reaching approximately 32°C around 2 PM, with a slight increase in cloud cover and a minimal chance of rain. The 'feels like' temperature is predicted to be around 25°C, indicating a gentle warmth. Humidity will be around 78%, contributing to the overall pleasant atmospheric conditions, and wind speeds will remain light, averaging around 8 km/h. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and 72% Humidity.

Throughout the day, the probability of rain remains very low, with only a slight increase to around 6% in the early afternoon. The hourly outlook indicates mostly clear skies until the late morning, with a shift to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. The wind will be gentle, mostly blowing at speeds between 7-11 km/h, providing a light breeze.

Considering the Bengaluru weather today, residents are advised to dress in light, comfortable clothing. While the temperatures are not extreme, the humidity level means staying hydrated is key, especially during outdoor activities or commutes. Sun protection, such as hats or sunscreen, is recommended for prolonged exposure to the sun during the warmer afternoon hours. The mild wind conditions should prevent any significant discomfort, making travel and daily routines generally smooth. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with a High of 35°C.

Recent weather reports indicated that monsoon rains have been prevalent in the region, with expectations of continued showers through the latter half of June. However, for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the forecast for Bengaluru suggests a reprieve from the heavy downpours, offering a mostly dry and sunny day. Commuters can expect relatively clear roads, although it's always wise to check local traffic updates, as unforeseen events can impact travel times.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season underway and featuring local team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fans heading to stadiums or gathering for match viewings can look forward to favourable weather conditions. The mild temperatures and clear skies should enhance the spectator experience, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of the matches without the disruptive impact of heavy rain or extreme heat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).