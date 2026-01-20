Jhabua, January 20: A high-speed amusement ride turned into a scene of panic on Monday afternoon when a "Dragon Swing" collapsed at a local fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, injuring 14 schoolchildren. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM at the "Maharaj No Melo" fair, which was being held in an open ground directly opposite the Government School of Excellence. Officials confirmed that 13 girls and one boy, all students of the nearby school, were hospitalized following the structural failure.

Witnesses reported that the dragon-shaped swing was packed with students and moving at a rapid pace when it suddenly snapped. Footage of the accident, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the large metal frame giving way and the ride crashing to the ground as it was descending. Jaunpur: 2 Injured After ‘Break Dance’ Ride Crashes at Fair in UP’s Badlapur, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Dragon Swing Collapses at ‘Maharaj No Melo’ Fair in Jhabua

Scary video captures a massive swing collapsing mid-ride at a local fair in Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic among riders; several injured pic.twitter.com/SCfpYIrdDq — LOVE CONNECTION (@loveconnecti0n) January 20, 2026

Onlookers and fair visitors rushed to the wreckage to pull the trapped children out before emergency services arrived. The injured students were immediately transported to the Jhabua District Hospital for treatment.

District Collector Neha Meena, who visited the hospital to meet with the families, stated that while most of the children are stable, two girls sustained serious injuries. Medical staff are currently monitoring their condition, and officials noted that they may be moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) if their health does not stabilize. Chennai: Fun Ride Goes Awry Mid-Air at Amusement Park Due to Technical Glitch, 36 Rescued After 1-and-a-Half-Hour Ordeal.

Common injuries reported among the group include bone fractures, severe bruising, and shock. Hospital authorities have been instructed to provide the best possible care to ensure a quick recovery for all the students involved.

Investigation and Safety Lapses

The district administration has launched a formal magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the collapse. Preliminary reports suggest potential negligence, with local sources alleging that the ride may have been overcrowded and lacked proper maintenance.

A multi-departmental probe panel has been formed, consisting of:

The Additional Collector and Additional Superintendent of Police.

Executive Engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD).

Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board.

"Administrative and legal processes will be conducted simultaneously," Collector Meena said. "Strict punitive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence."

Background on 'Maharaj No Melo'

The Maharaj No Melo is an annual fair held in memory of tribal saint Khumsingh Maharaj and has been a popular local tradition for the past six years. While the fair organizers reportedly had the necessary permissions to operate, the accident has raised serious questions regarding the frequency of safety inspections for temporary amusement structures in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).