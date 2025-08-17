Panic gripped the Badlapur fair on August 14 after a “break dance” amusement ride suddenly collapsed, leaving a young man and a woman injured. Video of the incident, which quickly went viral, showed the ride collapsing mid-spin as onlookers screamed in shock. Both victims received immediate first aid and escaped major harm. he mishap triggered chaos, with visitors rushing to safety amid the panic. Following the viral circulation of the video, police confirmed they reached the spot promptly, shut down the ride for security reasons, and restored order at the scene. Chennai: Fun Ride Goes Awry Mid-Air at Amusement Park Due to Technical Glitch, 36 Rescued After 1-and-a-Half-Hour Ordeal.

Break Dance Ride Crashes at Jaunpur Fair

Police Shut Down ‘Break Dance’ After Viral Video

प्र0नि0 बदलापुर द्वारा अवगत कराया गया कि दिनांक-14.08.2025 को उक्त प्रकरण की सूचना पर थानास्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहूँचकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत झूला को बंद करा दिया गया है। मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम है। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) August 15, 2025

