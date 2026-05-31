Jharkhand Fire: One Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Home in Bokaro (Watch Video)

A 35-year-old man died and another sustained severe injuries after a massive fire broke out inside a residential house in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The incident took place late Saturday evening in the LH Colony area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station.

According to police officials, the fire broke out rapidly inside the residence of Bhana Jha (37), a local auto-rickshaw driver. A visitor identified as Mahboob Alam (35), also an auto-rickshaw driver from Haisabatu, was present inside the house when the blaze erupted. Both individuals suffered critical burn injuries and were rushed to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH) by local residents and police. Alam later succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday, while Jha remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Jharkhand Fire

STORY | Jharkhand: Bokaro house fire claims one life, another injured A 35-year-old man died after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a house in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Sunday. READ: https://t.co/y5nF7lLzEn VIDEO | (Full video… pic.twitter.com/0JKnbG86Rm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajeev Ranjan stated that a preliminary investigation points to a lit religious lamp (diya) inside the house as the trigger. The fire intensified and spread rapidly because a gallon of highly flammable kerosene was stored inside the premises. A local fire tender managed to douse the flames before they could spread to adjacent properties. Local police have initiated a routine investigation to rule out any further foul play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).