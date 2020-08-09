Dhanbad, August 9: The second plasma therapy centre in Jharkhand will be set up at the state-run Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad, an official said on Sunday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had inaugurated the state's first plasma therapy facility at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi on July 28.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Uma Shankar Singh, also the chairman of the district Disaster Management Department, issued a directive to set up a plasma therapy centre at the PMCH, after meeting the hospital's director Dr Shailendra Kumar and civil surgeon Dr Gopal Das on Saturday evening, the official said. Jharkhand: COVID-19 Patient Dies in Ranchi, State Death Toll Reaches 2.

PMCH blood bank in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar has been asked to submit a list of equipment required for starting plasma therapy at the hospital, he said. Kumar said the plasma therapy machine to be installed at the PMCH will be like the one functioning at RIMS.

Such machines extract only the plasma of the donor and enable him/her to donate again after 15 days, he said.