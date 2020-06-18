Coronavirus in India: Live Map

JP Nadda Pays Homage to Soldiers Killed in Action in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, BJP Decides to Postpone All Political Programs for Next 2 Days

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:54 AM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda | File Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 18: BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley saying their supreme sacrifice will be always remembered. Nadda announced that the BJP has decided to postpone all its political programs including virtual rallies for the next two days. Taking to Twitter, the BJP President said, "Supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. Nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to martyrs. BJP has decided to postpone all its political programs including virtual rallies for next 2 days".

On Wednesday, several leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh among others condoled the deaths of the soldiers and said their sacrifice will not go in vain. Kovind said the jawans sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister warned China saying that India won't tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis.

Here's the tweet by JP Nadda:

On the night of June 15, at least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Armuy in its statement said that 17 Indian soldiers who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

