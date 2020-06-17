Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 04:05 PM IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that her party stands with the Indian Army and Union government in the time of crisis, when 20 jawans were killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley of Ladakh. Sonia Gandhi even paid tribute to the brave soldiers and prayed for strength to kin of martyred soldiers to face this pain.

The Congress President said, "The sacrifice of our 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart & pray to the Almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain." India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video.

Here's what Sonia Gandhi said:

Minutes ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who attained martyrdom during the violent clashes with Chinese Army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. The Prime Minister gave a stern warning to China. PM Modi said that India would retaliate if provoked and sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain. He said that India wants peace, but not at the cost of its sovereignty.

In the meantime, PM Modi has also called for called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Friday-June 19 to discuss the current border situation with China along the LAC. The meeting will be attended by the heads of all political parties. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army released the names of the 20 soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday.

