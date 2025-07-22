In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man allegedly violently attacked a woman in Thane's Kalyan. According to reports, the woman is said to be a receptionist. The alleged incident occurred when an altercation began after the receptionist asked the accused, identified as Gopal Jha, to wait as the doctor was attending to a medical representative (MR). Enraged by the woman's response, Jha attacked the woman and even went on to smash her on the ground. The entire assault was caught on CCTV camera installed at the reception of a private hospital in Kalyan. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Thane Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Water Chamber on Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road in Maharashtra, MIDC Launches Investigation.

Man Assaults Woman in Kalyan (Trigger Warning)

A disturbing incident occurred in the Kalyan area, Thane, Maharashtra, where a Marathi woman working as a receptionist at a private hospital was brutally assaulted by a non-local youth named Gopal Jha. The altercation began when the receptionist asked Jha to wait as the doctor… pic.twitter.com/QID8CKuHLP — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 22, 2025

Video of Receptionist Being Assaulted Goes Viral on Social Media

