Mumbai, October 24: In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper in Thane's Kalyan was brutally attacked on Thursday morning, October 23, after he refused to give INR 50 to a local history-sheeter and his associates for Diwali celebrations. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to a report by news agency PTI, six men, allegedly drug addicts, entered the shop and demanded money. When the shopkeeper declined, citing their criminal background, one of the accused stabbed him, and the group assaulted him further. Thane Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Boyfriend in Titwala After He Threatens To Make Her Private Videos Public, Accused Detained.

Other shopkeepers rushed to his aid and managed to catch one of the attackers on the spot, while the remaining fled. The incident, captured on CCTV, helped police identify all six accused. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the others.

Police said the prime accused is a known repeat offender who was previously booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Local traders claim he resumed extortion activities in the area after being released from jail. The injured shopkeeper is undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable. Satara Shocker: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra, Accuses 2 Cops of Rape and Harassment in Note Written on Palm.

In another incident, A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment. The victim was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan late on Thursday night, following which the police were alerted.

In a suicide note written on her palm, the victim alleged that she had been raped and mentally harassed by two personnel of the Satara police over the last five months. She wrote that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, and another personnel, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed her.

