Mumbai, September 12: A freak accident was reported in Kandivali, a northern suburb of Mumbai, leading to the death of a person. CCTV video clip capturing the gruesome accident was shared on social media. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old man, who was riding pillion on a bike. Indian Army's Vehicle Meets With Accident on Bikaner-Jaipur Road, Major And Colonel Killed.

In the 20-second footage circulating on social media, it could be seen that a moving bike was hit by the Metro rail barricade that suddenly collapsed. The pillion rider fall on the road and was accidentally crushed under the wheels of a truck approaching from behind.

The traffic police is expected to conduct an inquiry into the freak accident. Preliminary reports could not confirm whether action would be taken if any official is found negligent in regards to the collapse of the barricade.

Road accidents in Mumbai city, which sizes one of the largest vehicular population in the world, remains common. The year 2020, however, recorded a far lower number of fatalities across the nation due to the lockdown imposed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Between April and June this year, a report claimed that 20,732 lives were lost in road accidents in India, as compared to 41,032 deaths due to road mishaps in the same period last year. The numbers went down by around 50 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).