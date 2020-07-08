Kanpur, July 8: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai following an encounter. According to police, there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The gangster was arrested by Chaubeypur police along with the help of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

Shyamu Bajpai was also the co-accused in the Kanpur incident. He was involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3 and has been on the run since the incident last Thursday. This is a second major breakthrough after UP Police killed Amar Dubey, who was also a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Kanpur Encounter Case: Amar Dubey, Close Aide of History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey Killed in Police Encounter.

Here's a report about Shyamu Bajpai's arrest:

Kanpur: Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. pic.twitter.com/WxanOWuyp9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

Confirming the death of Amar Dubey, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "The main accused (of Kanpur encounter) Amar Dubey (a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey) was shot dead in an encounter with STF & local Police today in Hamirpur. The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. Others will also be arrested soon."

Earlier on Tuesday, UP ADG (law & order) Prashant Kumar informed that police's 40 teams and STF is working together to nab the gangster Vikay Dubey. He assured the people that Dubey will be arrested.

