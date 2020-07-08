Kanpur, July 8: Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur today. According to police, there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident. The UP Special Task Force (STF) gunned him down in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur. Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident last Thursday. Kanpur Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Police Transfer 10 Constables from Police Line to Chaubepur Police Station, Gangster Vikas Dubey Still Absconding.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday transferred 10 constables from Police Line to Chaubepur police station. The development comes days after gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen on June 3 in Kanpur encounter.

