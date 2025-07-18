In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly beaten by a teacher at a private pre-school in Kanpur’s Saket Nagar. The incident came to light after the toddler expressed fear about returning to school. Concerned, her parents reviewed CCTV video and were horrified to witness the teacher physically assaulting their child. The parents have filed a formal complaint with the school administration, demanding strict action, and have also lodged an FIR with the police. The police are investigating the matter. Muzaffarnagar: 2 Children Brutally Beaten While Tied to Tree in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Firstcry Intellitots Preschool Teacher Brutally Assaults Toddler in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

ये टीचर नहीं हैवान है!!😡 मामला कानपुर के किदवई नगर के “फर्स्ट क्राई इंटेलिटॉट्स प्री स्कूल” का है। जहां ढाई साल की बच्ची स्कूल से घर लौटी तो वह डरी-सहमी थी और उसके चेहरे पर चोट के निशान थे. पूछने पर बताया कि स्कूल में टीचर ने उसे बहुत मारा है। परिजनों ने तुरंत स्कूल प्रबंधन से… pic.twitter.com/9TvOipIlI8 — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)