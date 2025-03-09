In a horrifying crime in Kanpur, 22-year-old Nazar Ali allegedly raped and murdered a Class 5 student after his wife and girlfriend refused to have sex during Ramzan. According to police, Ali lured the minor boy out of the village on March 6 under the pretense of arranging a call girl, with the help of his accomplice Azhar alias Ajju. Once outside, they tied the victim with a rope, sexually assaulted him, and killed him before disposing of his body in a well. To mislead authorities, the accused used the victim’s phone to demand a ₹10 lakh ransom from his father. During interrogation, Ali confessed to the crime, while Azhar remains on the run. Kanpur Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Cricket Coach, Accused Absconding.

Man Kills Minor After Failed Attempts to Have Sex During Ramzan in Kanpur

#UttarPradesh: A class 5 student was raped 3 days ago in #Kanpur. Then he was murdered and his body was thrown in a well. Police has arrested 22 year old Nazar Ali. ACP said- Since it was the month of Ramzan, Nazar Ali's 2 girlfriends were refusing to have physical relations.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/byssO1MLI8 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 9, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

