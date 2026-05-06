Karnataka Dog Attack: 3-Year-Old Mauled by Stray Dog in Vijayapura, Disturbing Video Surfaces

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A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Vijayapura on Tuesday, May 5, in an incident that has raised concerns about public safety. CCTV video footage of the attack shows the child, identified as Viraj Santosh Biradar, being cornered and dragged by the dog on a residential street.

The footage shows three children running along the road when two stray dogs approach them from behind a parked car. While two children manage to escape, the dog corners the toddler, grabs him, and briefly carries him in its mouth before moving out of the camera’s frame. Dog Attack in Telangana: 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Peddapalli.

3-Year-Old Mauled by Stray Dog in Karnataka's Vijayapura

#Watch | Stray Dog Attack in Vijayapura: Toddler Mauled and Dragged, Horrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces pic.twitter.com/zW25BzUt31 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 6, 2026

At the same time, a passing vehicle stops after the driver notices the attack. A man exits the car and runs toward the child. Hearing the child’s screams, several local residents rush to the scene, some carrying sticks, and chase the dog. The child was eventually found about 30 metres away from the spot of the attack and rescued by the bystanders. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 9-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi Village While Going to Fields.

The injured boy sustained wounds on his back and thighs and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition has not been officially detailed, but the injuries have prompted concern among residents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).