Hyderabad, April 20: In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Monday. The stray dogs pounced on the child when she was playing outside her house in Katnapalli village in Sultanabad mandal.

The canines grabbed the girl by the neck and dragged her into the nearby fields. She succumbed to the grievous injuries before local residents could rush in and chase the dogs away. Dog Attack in Dombivli: 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Palava City Near Mumbai.

The child was identified as Divya Behra. Her parents are migrant labourers from Odisha and are employed in a brick kiln in the area.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents and citizens, with many demanding immediate and effective measures by the municipal authorities to control the growing stray dog menace. Dog Attack in Barabanki: Minor Girl Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Mauled by Stray Dogs in Mohammadpur Khala Area.

This incident came less than a week after a seven-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following an attack by stray dogs in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The boy, identified as Aditya, was attacked by stray dogs when he was playing in front of his house on April 1. Aditya tried to escape but tripped and fell, resulting in an internal head injury and a blood clot in the brain. The boy also sustained injuries on other parts of his body.

Aditya was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on April 16.

The state has witnessed a series of such incidents in recent years, raising concerns over public safety.

In July last year, an eight-year-old boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Keshawanagar area of Neredmet in Hyderabad. Jadhav Prasad, a Class III student, sustained critical injuries and succumbed the next day while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

In July 2024, an 18-month-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Jawahar Nagar area in Hyderabad. The toddler was playing outside his home when a stray dog pounced on him and dragged him away. Other stray dogs also attacked the child, causing him severe injuries. Hearing the boy’s cries, his parents rushed out and chased away the dogs. The badly injured child was shifted to a hospital, but he had already succumbed.

In May 2024, a five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Vikarabad district.

The incident occurred in Tandur town when the dog entered a house and pounced on the child, who was sleeping unattended. The child’s parents had left for work at a nearby stone unit, leaving the infant alone at home.

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