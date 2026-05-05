Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 9-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi Village While Going to Fields

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A nine-year-old girl was killed by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday in a village located in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The victim, identified as Madhu, had reportedly left her home to defecate in nearby fields when the animals launched a coordinated attack. Local officials confirmed that despite the child’s cries for help, the injuries sustained during the mauling proved fatal before rescuers could intervene. Dog Attack in Saharanpur: 8-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident has sparked significant outrage and grief within the local community, highlighting the persistent issue of stray animal safety in rural areas. On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla visited the grieving family to offer his condolences. During the visit, Birla expressed deep sorrow over the "heart-wrenching" incident and assured the family of administrative support. He also instructed local authorities to take immediate measures to address the stray dog menace in the region to prevent future tragedies. Dog Attack in Telangana: 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Peddapalli.

Police have registered a case and the body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination. This latest fatality has reignited calls for the state government to implement more rigorous sterilization and animal control programs, as residents report an increasing fear for the safety of children in open fields.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).