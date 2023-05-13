Mysuru, May 13: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday got a landslide victory in the Varuna constituency, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 46,006 votes and entering the Karnataka Assembly for the ninth time.

The 75-year-old leader got 1,19,430 votes against 73,424 polled by his BJP rival and influential Lingayat leader V Somanna. The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate was in third place with 1,075 votes, according to the Election Commission website. Karnataka Election Results 2023: Results Victory of Suffering Endured by Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna Seat

#WATCH | "PM Modi thinks that by seeing his face voters will vote BJP party, this has been proved wrong," says Congress leader Siddaramaiah#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/P83dMB7hNS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Five-time MLA and outgoing state Housing Minister Somanna was moved out of his Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru for the first time to take the Congress strongman head-on in his home turf.

In 2018, Siddaramaiah left the Varuna seat for his son S Yathindra and went on to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami. While he lost in Chamundeshwari to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda, he defeated the BJP's B Sriramulu by slender a margin of 1,996 votes in Badami. Karnataka To Get New CM: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge - Who Will Be Next Chief Minister? List of Probable Congress Candidates.

Siddaramaiah represented the Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the Karnataka assembly five times -- in 1983 as an Independent, in 1985 on a Janata Party ticket, in 1994 and 2004 for the Janata Dal, and in 2006 for the Congress by a lean margin of 257 votes. In 2008, he shifted to Varuna which is also in the Mysuru region, and registered an easy victory that he repeated in 2013.