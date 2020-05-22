Karnataka Government Extends Daily Working Hours to 10 in Factories Till August 21 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Picture for representational purpose (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 22: The Karnataka government on Friday, May 22, extended the working time in factories up to 10 hours daily and 60 hours in a week to ensure that productivity is not affected due to lesser workforce in view of novel coronavirus pandemic. This development comes at a time when India is under the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed on March 25. 12-Hour Working Shifts in India Soon? Centre May Bring Ordinance Allowing States to Raise Working Hours Post Coronavirus Lockdown.

The state government said that "all the factories registered under Factories Act, 1948 shall be exempted from the provisions of Section 51 (weekly hours) and section 54 (daily hours) and with effect from May 22, 2020, to August 21, 2020", Livemint reported.

Karnataka Government Extends Working Hours:

"No adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factor for more than ten (10) hours in any day and sixty hours in any week. Provisions of Section 59 regarding overtime wages shall continue to be applicable without any change," the order added.

As of Friday morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 1,605. The infection has so far claimed 41 lives, while 571 individuals have been cured or recovered.