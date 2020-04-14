12-Hour Working Shifts in India Soon? Centre May Bring Ordinance Allowing States to Raise Working Hours Post Coronavirus Lockdown

File image of central government employees (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: In order to address the shortage of labourers once industries reopen after the coronavirus lockdown ends, the central government is planning to bring an ordinance that will allow states to increase work hours. According to a report by Economic Times, the Ministry of Labour and Employment will table the ordinance that will empower state governments to increase the work hours of employees to 12 hours per day from eight hours.

The Labour ministry will bring the ordinance to the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC), which empowers "states or appropriate authorities" to notify work hours. According to the report, a bill was tabled in this regard in Parliament last year, which was then sent to the standing committee. The standing committee had sent back the bill but it could not be taken up as the budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Employers' associations, the report said, have requested the government to raise shift timing as many labourers have gone back to their native places due to the coronavirus crisis and may not join immediately once the lockdown is over.