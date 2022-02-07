Bengaluru, February 7: Despite the Karnataka government issuing a new circular banning hijab as well as saffron shawls in college campuses, the row continued on Monday as students in different cities of the state came wearing the shawls and hijabs, but and were turned out. In Vijayapura district's Indi town, Hindu students of the Shanteshwara PUC College and GRB College came wearing saffron shawls in protest against the Muslim students wearing hijab.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, a holiday was declared by the managements of the two colleges. Vijayapura is considered a BJP stronghold and also communally sensitive. Meanwhile, students of Venkataramana College in Kundapur, Udupi district, were stopped at the playgrounds for wearing saffron shawls. Hijab Row: Won't Allow 'Talibanisation' of Education System, Says Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The sub-inspector attached to the Kundapur police station, Sadashiva Gavaroji stopped the students from entering the college premises. The Principal of the Venkataramana College has said that students wearing saffron shawls and hijab won't be allowed inside the college premises. The intelligence agencies and education department are on high alert about disturbing developments regarding the hijab row in the state.

Miscreants threatened BJP leader Raheem Uchil for speaking for the ruling government in connection with row. Uchil, leader of BJP Minority Morcha and also President of Karnataka Byari Literature, came out in the open and condemned the move by few organizations to kick up the hijab row in the state. The miscreant had abused the lawmaker and threatened that he would be killed for speaking against the wearing of hijab. He has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Pandeshwara Police station in Dakshina Kannada district. In another development, Udupi police have taken two persons into custody for flashing knives during hijab-saffron shawl protest on February 5. The police have launched a search operation for three other persons who were spotted with weapons at the site of a student protest.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Razab (41), residents of Gangolli. The police have identified the persons who flashed weapons at the students protest site as Khaleel, Rizwan and Iftikar.Kundapur police have registered a case and are investigating the case. These developments have put the state agencies on high alert. The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders. Karnataka Hijab Row: ‘Respect Culture of the Land’, Says BJP MP Pratap Simha to Protesting Students.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of the state capital known as Silicon Valley of India, planned to take preventive measures fearing surfacing of hijab row. The administration has started distributing uniforms, shoes and books to students and aiming to complete the exercise as early as possible.

