Chikkamagaluru, December 23: Indicating possibilities of unrest in schools and colleges following the lifting of ban on hijab by the Congress government, BJP's former national General Secretary C.T. Ravi stated on Saturday that now others too might want to wear saffron and other shawls. Speaking to reporters here, Ravi stated,"If Muslim girl students are allowed to wear hijab, others will demand permission to wear saffron, blue or yellow shawls. Karnataka Hijab Row: Lifting Hijab Ban Raises Concern About the ‘Secular Nature’ of Educational Spaces, Says BJP Leader BY Vijayendra

"The Chief Minister might want to ascertain the identity of the students through uniforms. He is undermining the basic objective behind making the uniform compulsory for the students," Ravi chided. The Uniform Act was implemented in 1964 to erase differences of class and religion and to ensure equality among students, he stated. In a move that may spark major controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the lifting of ban on hijab for students and pre-university college students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice. ‘Wear What You Want’: Karnataka Hijab Ban to Be Withdrawn, Announces CM Siddaramaiah

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' is bogus. BJP is into dividing people and society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste," the CM said. Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw hijab ban imposed by the previous government. Taking to social media, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah was all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

