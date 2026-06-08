Karnataka HIV Cases on Rise: State Reports Rise in Cases Linked to Male-to-Male S*xual Contact, Awareness Efforts Expanded

Karnataka is witnessing a steady increase in HIV/AIDS cases linked to male-to-male s*xual (MMS) contact, prompting health authorities to intensify awareness and testing initiatives across the state. Data from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) shows active HIV cases rising from 44,581 in 2023-24 to 62,664 in 2024-25 and further to 66,606 in 2025-26.

The increase has been particularly noticeable among younger adults, with health officials expanding outreach programmes in college hostels, educational institutions and corporate workplaces. Authorities say awareness campaigns are focused on safe s*xual practices, early testing and reducing the stigma associated with HIV and other s*xually transmitted infections (STIs). Dehradun Shocker: Woman Dies Days After HIV Diagnosis in Uttarakhand; Husband, 4 Relatives Booked for Concealing Illness.

Rising HIV Cases Among Young Adults

According to KSAPS data, the 18-25 age group recorded a sharp increase in HIV cases, rising from 3,732 in 2023-24 to 6,962 in 2024-25, before slightly declining to 6,283 in 2025-26.

The 26-35 age group also saw a significant rise, with cases increasing from 9,351 in 2023-24 to 14,555 in 2025-26. Among s*xually transmitted diseases reported in the state, HIV infection remains the most common, with 417 new cases recorded this year. Small Study Hints CAR-T Cell Therapy Might Help Fight HIV.

Health Authorities Expand Awareness Campaigns

"We are raising awareness about safe s*x practices in same-s*x intimacy cases. The number of cases has increased due to outbreaks in hostels. We have had cases involving men having intercourse with female s*x workers and then among themselves, which has also contributed to many cases," Padma B, Project Director, KSAPS, told DH.

As part of its prevention strategy, the state government is encouraging people to use the BreakFree app, which provides guided support and helps users assess their risk for HIV and other s*xually transmitted diseases.

KSAPS is also conducting awareness activities through 442 Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) across Karnataka, including more than 40 in Bengaluru. The clubs focus on educating young people about HIV prevention, s*xuality, health awareness and responsible lifestyle choices.

"We also have the 1097 helpline to offer support. We are conducting awareness programmes in corporate offices too and setting up two-month-long camps for testing," Padma added. Medical experts point to several factors contributing to the increase in s*xually transmitted infections among men who have s*x with men (MSM).

Speaking about her clinical experience, Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant (Infectious Diseases) at a Bengaluru-based hospital, said: "Increased social networking through dating apps has made it easier to find partners, which can lead to a lead to a higher number of s*xual contacts. Inconsistent condom use, limited awareness about s*xually transmitted infections (STIs) beyond HIV, and reduced perception of risk are also important factors."

She noted that syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and HIV remain among the most commonly reported s*xually transmitted infections.

Health experts have also reported a rise in cases of syphilis and gonorrhoea in recent years.

"In recent years, healthcare providers have observed a notable increase in syphilis and gonorrhoea cases. This trend is concerning because untreated STIs can lead to serious complications and may also increase the risk of acquiring or transmitting HIV. Another challenge is the emergence of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea, which makes treatment more difficult," Dr Rajagopal added.

Public health officials say awareness, regular testing and access to accurate information remain central to controlling the spread of HIV and other s*xually transmitted infections.

Through educational campaigns, testing drives and digital outreach programmes, authorities hope to encourage early diagnosis and promote safer s*xual health practices, particularly among younger populations considered to be at higher risk.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).