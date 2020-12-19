Bengaluru, December 19: An eight-year-old grandson of an industrialist, who was kidnapped on December 17, was rescued from Kolar. The kidnapping had taken place in Belthangady town Thursday evening. The abductors had demanded bitcoins worth Rs 10 crore as ransom. This was seen as the first case of kidnapping for crypto-currency from Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district. Bengaluru Shocker: Police Open Fire on a Murder Accused in Byadarahalli Area After Latter Attacks Head Constable With a Dagger.

According to a report, the boy was playing outside his house when four persons pushed him in a car and fled. His grandfather witnessed the incident from a distance. His mother later recieved a call from the kidnappers who placed a demand for 100 bitcoins before downscaling it to 60. The family has been doing cement and hardware business. Uttar Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping, Killing His 6-Year-Old Nephew in Maharajganj.

It was learnt that the father of the kidnapped boy was trading in bitcoins until recently. The kidnappers, who were constantly travelling, were said to be in touch with the boy's family on WhatsApp. Cops are tracking the cellphone signal. According to Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad, four teams were formed to nab the kidnappers and rescue the boy.

Police trapped the abductors in Kolar district. All the four kidnappers, an accomplice and the person who provided the house for keeping the boy in confinement were taken into custody.

