Karnataka: Landlord Opens Fire in Air After Tenant Fails to Pay Rent in Chikkodi Area of Belgaum; Watch Video

Bengaluru, June 15: In a shocking incident, a landlord in Karnataka opened fire in air after a tenant failed to pay the house rent. The act of the anguished landlord, which was caught on camera, went viral on social media. Reports inform that the incident took place in Chikkodi area of Belgaum district in the southern state on Sunday. As soon as the incident was reported, the person was taken into custody by the police.

A close look at the video shows a man opening fire at people at night. In the video, it can be heard that people were scared and were trying to save their lives. The man, who opened fire, is seen in a white kurta and a gun in his hand. More details couldn't be seen as it was dark when the video was shot.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Karnataka: A landlord fired shots in the air after a tenant failed to pay rent, in Chikkodi area of Belgaum district yesterday. The person was later taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/8dxXA8ifcI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

In May, a similar incident was reported from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh where local goons opened fired at a shopkeeper after he refused to sell them tobacco. The incident took place in Bhainsa village of the district. Another incident was reported in Delhi in May where a 60-year-old man shot his son dead in the Rohini area of the national capital.

