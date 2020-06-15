Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Karnataka: Landlord Opens Fire in Air After Tenant Fails to Pay Rent in Chikkodi Area of Belgaum; Watch Video

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:06 PM IST
Landlord Opens Fire in Air After Tenant Fails to Pay Rent in Karnataka (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, June 15: In a shocking incident, a landlord in Karnataka opened fire in air after a tenant failed to pay the house rent. The act of the anguished landlord, which was caught on camera, went viral on social media. Reports inform that the incident took place in Chikkodi area of Belgaum district in the southern state on Sunday. As soon as the incident was reported, the person was taken into custody by the police.

A close look at the video shows a man opening fire at people at night. In the video, it can be heard that people were scared and were trying to save their lives. The man, who opened fire, is seen in a white kurta and a gun in his hand. More details couldn't be seen as it was dark when the video was shot.

Here's the Video:

In May, a similar incident was reported from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh where local goons opened fired at a shopkeeper after he refused to sell them tobacco. The incident took place in Bhainsa village of the district. Another incident was reported in Delhi in May where a 60-year-old man shot his son dead in the Rohini area of the national capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

