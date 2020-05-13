Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother

Gun (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, May 13: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man shot his son dead in the Rohini area of the national capital. According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused Ompal, a property dealer shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother. The father-son duo started quarrelling with each other and in the middle of the heated fight, the man went inside the house, got a licensed pistol and opened fire at the son.

His wife had asked him not to have alcohol and this agitated the man and he was fighting with his wife. It was then that one of his sons interfered and asked his father to stop shouting at his mother. Reportedly, he had also killed his mother in 1987, around 33 years back when she had asked him to stop drinking. Ompal was convicted in connection with his mother's murder and was released after serving the sentence. Man Commits Suicide After Killing Teenage Son After Argument Over a Glass of Milk in Uttar Pradesh.

In a similar incident in UP a few months back, a man allegedly shot dead his teenage son and then killed himself over a dispute over a glass of milk. The incident took place in Sohanna village in Puranpur area. Gurmukh Singh (55) had an argument with his son Jaskaran (16) over the quantity of milk given to him. Gurmukh complained that his son had taken more milk while he was given a lesser quantity.