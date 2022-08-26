Udupi, August 26: In a heart wrenching incident, the family of the man has refused to take his 20-day-old infant baby and his wife, who is in the post-pregnancy phase for getting into wedlock through love marriage.

According to police, the incident has been reported from Udupi district of Karnataka. According to police, 28-year-old Ayyappa, a resident of Badami city in Bagalkot district, fell in love and married a woman from Gangavathi city. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Kills Her 18-Month-Old Nephew As ‘Sacrifice’ Ritual in Amroha, Dumps Body Parts in Sugarcane Field.

The family members of Ayyappa, who worked as a mechanic, and the woman were opposed to their marriage. The couple married two years ago against the wishes of the parents.

The couple rented a house in Udupi and started living there after marriage. Ayyappa complained of chest pain and was admitted to hospital on Thursday. However, he succumbed to a heart attack on the same day at the hospital.

When the news of Ayyappa's death was communicated to his family, his parents agreed to take the body, but refused to take his infant baby and wife along. Since the woman's parents were also hostile, she had no one to help her now. The police said they were trying to gather help for the mother and newborn.

