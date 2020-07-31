Bengaluru, July 31: Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a tweet by ANI, the minister himself confirmed the news that he has contracted the COVID-19 infection. On July 14, Patil went into self-quarantine after one of his relatives in Bengaluru in his minister’s quarters was found infected by the virus.

In the last week, Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi had tested positive for the contagion. His wife and daughter have however, tested negative for the virus.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka Minister BC Patil says, he has tested positive for Coronavirus. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/3DhvP7cdZg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka mounted to 1,24,115 on Friday. The state reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day today with 5,843 infections. The state also recorded 84 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,314. According to the state health bulletin, as of July 31, a total of 1,24,115 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, which includes 2,314 deaths and 49,788 discharges. Out of 72,005 active cases, 71,396 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 609 are in Intensive Care Units. The mortality rate stands at 1.86 per cent, while the recovery rate is 40.14 per cent, the bulletin said.

