Bengaluru, July 13: CT Ravi, Karnataka Tourism Minister, has tested positive for coronavirus. Ravi is the first Minister in the state to have contracted the COVID-19 infection. Taking to Twitter, Ravi said he, along with his wife and staff members took the coronavirus test following which he was found to be positive while his wife and staff members had tested negative for the virus. "Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm COVID-19 Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine", Ravi said in a tweet. Coronavirus Outbreak: 395 Bengaluru Police Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 So Far.

The Minister said that he will continue to work and will undergo treatment. "For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all", another tweet read. On Saturday, the Minister had said he had no corona symptoms and was fine. "I am in home quarantine. I have no symptoms. I am okay. Now, I am walking in my farmhouse," said Ravi.

Here's the tweet:

For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka rose to 38,843 with 71 COVID-19 deaths, its highest single day toll, and 2,627 fresh cases, the state health department said. Of the total cases in the southern state, the total positive cases include 22,746 active cases and 15,409 discharges, the department said in its daily bulletin. The total active cases include 532 people admitted in the ICUs across the state. Of the 71 fatalities, a record 45 were reported in Bengaluru alone, taking the total mortalities in the city to 274.

