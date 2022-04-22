Bengaluru, April 22: In another incident of crime a man walked into Anekal police station in Bengaluru Rural with a bloodstained knife in hand saying he killed his wife. The man burst into tears while narrating the incident to the police.

Hearing the man the staff in the police station alerted their seniors who rushed to the police station and detained the man and took his detailed statement. The man is a mason.

According to TOI, The accused M Mallesh who was in tears when he walked into the station, showed no emotion while explaining how he killed his wife identified as M Saraswati, a homemaker.

The couple reside at Thimmarayaswamy Temple road in Anekal. The victim was found dead in the hall of the house. The couple’s sons were playing in the neighbourhood when Mallesh allegedly slit his wife’s throat after a heated argument. Karnataka Shocker: Man Strangles 31-Year-Old Wife to Death After Fight Over Mobile Addiction

Police probe revealed Mallesh suspected his wife Saraswati of infidelity. Police said, “He was an alcoholic. He also believed someone wanted to kill him due to personal rivalry and had posted the same on his facebook page a month ago. His cousin who lives nearby used to counsel him.” Coimbatore Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Murders Wife Suspecting Affair; Arrested

Cops further added that the cousin had earlier brought Mallesh to the police station for his foniasophobia. However, Mahesh started suspecting that his wife was having an affair with the cousin. This sparked a fight between them which ended in the murder on Wednesday.

