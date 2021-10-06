Belagavi, October 6: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Belgavi district as he was reluctant to go to school. The incident took place on Tuesday in Kasai Galli area near the central bus stand in the district. The minor boy hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house after he was scolded by his parents for not attending school. The deceased was a class six student. Kerala Class X Girl Commits 'Suicide' After Being Unable to Attend Online Class.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the boy did not attend school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and when the classes resumed, he was reluctant to go. He did not show any interest in going to school despite being repeatedly asked by his parents. Telangana: Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide After Losing Class Monitor Election.

The boy was even failed in some of the exams held at Morarji Desai School. On Tuesday, his parents reprimanded him for not going to school. He came back home and hanged himself using a sari. During the investigation, the parents of the boy revealed to the police that the deceased was upset over his poor performance in the exams and lost interest in going to the school.

In August this year, a girl ended her life after she missed online classes for a day in Madurai district. She had consumed pesticide on August 12 as she was depressed for not being able to attend her classes. After the incident came to light, the girl was immediately taken to a hospital but couldn't be saved.

