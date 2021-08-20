Madurai, August 20: In a shocking incident, a girl in Tamil Nadu died by suicide after she missed online classes for a day in Madurai district last week. The 18-year-old girl consumed pesticide on August 12 as she was depressed for not being able to attend her classes. After the incident came to light, the girl was immediately taken to a hospital, but couldn't be saved. She breathed her last on Thursday evening after undergoing treatment for a week. Telangana: Class 8 Student Commits Suicide After Losing Class Monitor Election.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased was a second-year B Com student in an autonomous college in the district. She was a resident of Kalvelipatti near Vadipatti. The girl consumed the pesticide on the same day she missed the classes. The student was undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

As per the media report, initially, the girl showed signs of recovery, but suddenly, her health started to deteriorate. And on Thursday, she stopped responding to the treatment and breathed her last in the evening. A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was registered by the Alanganallur police.

In a similar case last year, a class 10th girl ended her life as she was unable to bear of not being able to attend the online class in Kerala’s Malappuram. She allegedly set her on fire. According to reports, the girl was sad as the TV in her house was not working and the only mobile in their home was not charged.

