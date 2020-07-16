Bengaluru, July 16: In a shocking incident, residents at Bangerpet town, located around 80 km away from Karnataka's Bengaluru, allegedly pelted stones on an ambulance carrying 57-year-old deceased coronavirus patient. The locals from Gangammanapalya and Kumabarapalya feared that COVID-19 could spread in their village if the body passed through their streets, Times Now reported.

According to the report, the locals blocked the streets and pelted stones at the ambulance. The officials tried to explained them that they are taking the body as per the protocol. However, they stopped the vehicle from entering the burial ground. Bengaluru: COVID-19 Patient Dies on Road After Awaiting Ambulance For 4 Hours, BBMP Initiates Probe.

The cops were later called to the spot and they resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Eight people were also arrested for indulging into stone pelting at the ambulance.

In a similar incident from Mumbai, the trustee of a cemetery in Malad opposed the burial of a 65-year-old Muslim man, who succumbed to COVID-19, forcing his family to cremate him at Hindu crematorium.

