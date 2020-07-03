Bengaluru, July 3: A COVID-19 patient died on road while awaiting an ambulance for nearly four hours. The incident took place on Friday, when a senior citizen dialled for an ambulance to pick him up from a place located near to his residence. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a probe after taking cognisance of the case.

The deceased, aged 64, wanted to be picked up by the ambulance at a location close to his house in Hanuman Nagar. Reports claimed that he did not wanted to create panic in his neighbourhood and therefore specified a pick up location for the ambulance. Bengaluru: Coronavirus-Infected Accused Flees From Hospital to Buy Alcohol, Caught After 7-Hour Chase.

While he walked to the point where the ambulance was asked to arrive, his condition deteriorated and he fall down, the deceased's family members told reporters. The ambulance providers blamed miscommunication for the delay, adding that the rains in evening further worsened the situation.

Update by ANI

Karnataka: A COVID-19 patient died on road as ambulance couldn't reach to him in Hanuman Nagar even 4 hours after he informed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar says, "I've ordered an inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken against guilty." pic.twitter.com/YUh3td21pW — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar expressed sorrow over the incident. The civic body chief assured of an investigation into the matter, adding that due action would be taken against those found responsible. "I've ordered an inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken against guilty," he said.

The incident came barely two days after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died after being denied admission at the Victoria Hospital. On Sunday, another coronavirus-infected person, aged 52, died after being denied admission by 18 hospitals in the city.

