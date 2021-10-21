Ernakulam, October 21: A 24-year-old was stabbed multiple times in Kerala’s Kochi after an altercation. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 7 pm near Kaloor bus stand. The victim has been identified as Akhil. He is a member of the Haritha Karma Sena. At the time of the incident, Akhil was reportedly deployed by the Kochi Corporation to collect waste from households. The 24-year-old youth is a native of Ambalamedu. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Five Men Under Influence of Alcohol In Faridabad; Four Accused Arrested.

The victim suffered severe injuries during the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the incident took place when Akhil was waste from homes. The accused has been identified as Ashique. He stabbed Akhil multiple times with a knife following an argument.

The accused fled from the spot after stabbing the youth. The police accessed the CCTV footage and arrested the accused by evening. The accused is a native of Palakkad and was working in an abattoir. However, the accused left his job a few weeks ago. The police managed to trace him and nabbed him. The condition of the victim is reported to be critical. The motive of the crime is still not known. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

