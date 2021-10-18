Faridabad, October 18: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by five men In Haryana’s Faridabad city on Thursday. The incident took place on Thursday night in the AC Nagar area of the city after an argument over an abusive remark. The police have arrested four accused, while the fifth accused is still absconding. The deceased has been identified as Shiva. Haryana Shocker: Woman, Daughter Brutally Murdered With Axe for Money; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Shiva, along with his friend Sunil was on his way to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital when the duo was intercepted by the accused near the railway track in AC Nagar. The five men were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. They then started abusing Shiva and Sunil. Haryana: Five Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man in Ambala.

The accused picked up a fight with the victims and also assaulted them. Shiva and Sunil were stabbed multiple times. Both were rushed to a hospital. Shiva was declared dead. In the attack, Sunil sustained grievous injuries. As per the media report, the police have registered a case of murder against the accused.

The four accused were arrested on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as - Nitin, Pawan Bihari, Rahul and Harsh alias Bhainga - from sector 20 B. Meanwhile, the fifth accused - Krishan alias Pakoda - is absconding. During the interrogation, the accused confessed their crime. The police have also recovered the knife and blood-stained clothes and shoes. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

