Gurugram, October 15: A 36-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were brutally murdered by a man in Haryana. The bodies were found at their residence in Mohna village of Kaithal district. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The deceased were identified as Geeta Devi and her daughter Smriti. Geeta’s 11-year-old son Saksham was also injured in the attack. Haryana Shocker: Speeding Car Hits 6 People in Nilokheri, 2 Dead.

According to the police, one Ismail Ali alias Raju was working as a domestic help at the farmhouse of Darshan Singh, a relative of Geeta. He wanted to go to his home state Tripura but did not have money. He allegedly killed Geeta and Smriti with an axe for money, said Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP), as reported by Hindustan Times. Geeta's son Saksham who survived the attack alerted the neighbours who then informed the police. Haryana: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover, Buries Body Inside House.

The SP and a team of police personnel and FSL experts then reached the house. They recovered the bodies with multiple injuries from sharp-edged weapons and sent for postmortem. The investigation was handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and a few hours later the accused was arrested. He has been booked on charges of murder.

According to the SP, Raju is the prime accused in the case. He will be produced in court and the cops will seek his remand for further interrogation. The injured boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, is out of danger now. His statement will be recorded soon. Police are conducting further investigation.

