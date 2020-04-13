Kerala Becomes First State in India to Have More Recovered Patients Than Number of Active Coronavirus Cases

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 13: Kerala has become the first state in India to have more recoveries from coronavirus than the number of patients currently going under treatment. According to data released on Monday, Kerala has 178 active coronavirus cases, while 198 patients have recovered so far, including 19 recoveries that happened today. In all, those presently affected and cured cases in Kerala stood at 379, including three deaths. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 13.

"19 more have recovered, with this the tally of recovered has crossed total active cases. Today saw only 3 new cases," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted. "There are 1,11,468 people under observation at their homes and 715 persons are under observation at various hospitals in the state," he added. As of April 13, 15,683 samples were sent for testing, out of which 14,829 were found to be negative. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 9352 in India With Highest Single-Day Surge in Deaths, 51 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

Pinarayi Vijayan Gives Good News:

#COVID19 Update | April 13, 2020 19 more have recovered, with this the tally of recovered has crossed total active cases. Today saw only 3 new cases 1,12,183 are under observation, 715 in hospitals 15,683 samples tested & 14,829 are -ve Testing increased to 1000+ a day — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 13, 2020

"Three Weeks On, When Kerala decided for a lockdown, #COVID19 cases were on the rise. We are looking at better numbers now, but it's too early to relax. We know that this has been a difficult period for many. But there is no room for any kind of response fatigue. Be Resolute (sic)," the Chief Minister said in another tweet. While addressing a press conference, Vijayan said the state's main concern is to evacuate those stranded in the Middle East.

"Our main concern is our people who are in the Middle East. Every day we keep requesting the Prime Minister on this, but so far nothing has happened. We assure that we will take care of their isolation and medical needs once they are here," he said.

"The number of newer cases has come down as also the number of people in isolation. But there should be no complacency and we must maintain strict lockdown restrictions. Any lapse in our hard work will lead to a disaster, so we will have to continue with our present strategy. We are waiting to hear from the Prime Minister on Tuesday and then decide on the future course of action," he also said.