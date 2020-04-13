Coronavirus Cases Jump to 9352 in India With Highest Single-Day Surge in Deaths, 51 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours

A medical team outside isolation ward for coronavirus patients (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 9352, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday evening. The death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) climbed to 324 with 51 fatalities in the past 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day surge in deaths so far. According to data, out of 9325 coronavirus cases, 8048 are still active. While 979 patients have so far recovered, one patient had migrated to another country.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 1985, followed by Delhi which reported 1154 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 1075 cases. At least 812 people are affected in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh reported 604 cases, Gujarat reported 539 cases, Telangana reported 562 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 432 cases as per data from the Health Ministry.