United States records 1,514 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 13: On Sunday, a 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19. He last came on duty on April 8. He is the third personnel of Delhi Police who has tested been positive. Till Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases was 8,447 and the death toll jumped to 273. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with a total of 1761 cases, including 127 deaths. The total number of positive cases in Delhi was 1,069 on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry website.

After Maharashtra, Delhi and a few other states, on Sunday, West Bengal Government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, after coronavirus treatment. Israel's former chief rabbi Eliahou Bakshi-Doron, who was known for promoting interfaith dialogue, has died of COVID-19, according to AFP.

