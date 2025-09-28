Mumbai, September 28: A man who allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in Kerala's Chakka last year was recently found guilty. The 46-year-old man was convicted by a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, September 27. The victim was the daughter of a nomadic couple. The incident occurred last year in February at Chakka in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, identified as Hasan Kutty, also known as Kabeer, was found guilty by the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

According to a report in PTI, Kutty, a native of Idava near Ayiroor, was found guilty under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. As per the details of the case, the incident took place on the night of February 19 last year, when Kutty allegedly abducted the girl child while she was sleeping with her parents by the roadside near Chakka. Kerala Shocker: 68-Year-Old Tribal Man Dies by Suicide After Receiving Court Notice for 20-Year-Old Bank Loan Default, Sparking Protests.

After abducting the victim, the accused took her to an islated spot near the railway track behind BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, where cops said he sexually assaulted her. Later, he abandoned the victim assuming she was dead. Acting on the parents' complaint, the police launched a search for the girl child. She was found unconscious and injured in a bushy area the next evening.

The victim was immediately admitted to the hospital, leading to her life being saved. During the investigation, cops examined over 100 CCTV cameras and identified the accused as Kutty. Officials said that after the incident, the accused boarded a KSRTC bus from Thampanoor and travelled through Kollam, Aluva and Palani, where he shaved his head to avoid detection. Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband’s Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, Kutty was arrested from Chinnakkada in Kollam. Cops said that a medical examination confirmed the sexual assault. They also added that forensic tests found strands of the victim's hair on Kutty's clothes. During the trial, which began this year, the court examined 41 witnesses, 62 documents and 11 material objects. While Kutty has been found guilty, his sentence will be announced on October 3.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

