Kolkata, June 24: In a shocking incident, a young girl in an inebriated state was seen roaming around on Kolkata's busy Red Road area without any clothes on her upper body, police said. The girl was arrested by the Kolkata Police.

Sources said that the girl (name not known), a resident of Kolkata's Padmapukur area was caught on Tuesday night. She stays with her parents some 5 km away from the key city road where she was detected in the shocking state. Red Road now Indira Gandhi Sarani runs between Eden Gardens and Fort William. Three Naked Girls Arrested in Florida for Speeding: Other Times When People Were Arrested For Being Nude in Public.

"Yesterday night she was with one of her male friends and allegedly drank alcohol with him in and around Kolkata's Maidan area. She was intoxicated and unproperly clad. She was topless and frantically going here and there disrupting the traffic movement on the Red Road stretch late at night," police sources said.

Kolkata Police personnel were informed by the passers-by who spotted the girl in that state. Later, a police van came and took the girl into their custody.

