Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity with a Feels Like Temperature of 36°C

Kolkata residents can expect a day marked by thunderstorms and oppressive humidity on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The "feels like" temperature is set to soar to a significant 36°C, despite the actual mercury hovering around 29°C. The high humidity level of 93% will amplify the discomfort, making it feel much warmer than the recorded temperature. These conditions are a continuation of recent weather patterns, with local reports indicating that thunderstorms and discomfort due to heat and humidity have been lingering.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 93% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 6 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 10:00 35°C Partly cloudy 0% 9 km/h 12:00 36°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 14:00 37°C Thunderstorm 4% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a persistent chance of thunderstorms throughout the early morning hours, with temperatures remaining steady around 29°C. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will climb. By 10:00 AM, the mercury is predicted to reach 35°C, with conditions easing slightly to partly cloudy before returning to thunderstorm activity by noon. The peak heat is expected around 2:00 PM, with temperatures potentially reaching 37°C, accompanied by a slight increase in rain probability to 4%, alongside a gentle breeze of 7 km/h. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 35°C.

With thunderstorms predicted for much of the day and high humidity levels, residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. Commuters should be prepared for potential disruptions due to sudden downpours and lightning. The "feels like" temperature being considerably higher than the actual temperature is a key factor to consider when planning outdoor activities. The consistent presence of thunderstorms highlights the need for vigilance, especially during travel.

While the forecast indicates thunderstorms, recent weather patterns across West Bengal have seen a mix of heavy rain and continuing thunderstorm activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has previously warned of potential week-long heavy rain across the state. This current forecast for Kolkata suggests that while widespread heavy downpours might not be the primary feature today, the electrical activity associated with thunderstorms remains a significant concern for the day's weather. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 34°C.

For those heading out, particularly to outdoor events like the Indian Premier League match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals scheduled for today, it is crucial to be aware of the weather conditions. While the forecast doesn't explicitly predict rain during the match hours, the high humidity and the possibility of thunderstorms could affect player comfort and outdoor spectator experience. Carrying umbrellas or rain gear is advisable, along with staying hydrated to combat the intense humidity.

Overall, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Kolkata will be characterized by a potent combination of high humidity and thunderstorm activity. While actual temperatures will be in the high 20s and low 30s, the "feels like" temperature will make it feel considerably hotter. Residents should prepare for a muggy day with the potential for sudden, though perhaps not prolonged, periods of heavy weather.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).