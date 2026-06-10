Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected With High Humidity

Kolkata is set for a turbulent Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the city braces for widespread thunderstorms accompanied by high humidity. The day's temperature is forecast to hover around 29°C, but the oppressive humidity will make it feel significantly warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 37°C. Residents can expect an unusually damp day, with humidity levels peaking at a steamy 91% and a gentle breeze of 9 km/h.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 91% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 7% 8 km/h 02:00 30°C Thunderstorm 6% 7 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 2% 6 km/h 06:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 10:00 36°C Thunderstorm 6% 6 km/h 12:00 36°C Thunderstorm 22% 7 km/h 14:00 33°C Thunderstorm 45% 14 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of the morning will see a continuation of the stormy conditions, with thunderstorms predicted from midnight through to the early morning. While the chance of rain is low initially, visibility might be impacted for early commuters. By sunrise, the thunderstorms are expected to persist, though rain chances may diminish slightly before picking up again around mid-morning. The highest likelihood of rain, around 22%, is anticipated around noon, with a surge to 45% by early afternoon. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Overcast Morning Gives Way to Sunny Afternoon, High of 34°C.

As the day progresses, the temperature will climb steadily. By 10:00 AM, the mercury will reach 36°C, and the feeling of heat will be intense due to the lingering humidity. The afternoon hours will remain warm and muggy, with temperatures holding around 33-36°C, punctuated by the threat of thunderstorms. The wind speed is expected to see a slight increase in the early afternoon, reaching up to 14 km/h, potentially offering a marginal respite from the muggy air.

Recent weather patterns in the region indicate that the monsoon is drawing closer, and the current conditions are consistent with pre-monsoon showers that have been lashing the city intermittently. While some reports suggest a temporary relief from heat due to recent rainfall, the high humidity remains a persistent concern, making the weather feel stifling. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

For residents venturing out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, it is advisable to stay hydrated and carry umbrellas or rain gear due to the persistent threat of thunderstorms. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high humidity. Commuters should be prepared for potential disruptions due to rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Keeping informed about the latest Kolkata weather update will be crucial throughout the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).