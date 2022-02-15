Good news for passengers!!! It has been decided to run following Special Trains in co-ordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during Aanganewadi & Holi Festival 2022.

01) Train no. 01161 / 01162 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special :

Train No. 01161 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23.45 hrs on 23rd February 2022 (Wednesday). Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 10.00 hrs on the next day. Anganewadi Bharadi Devi Jatra on February 25, List of Special Trains From Pune, Mumbai And Other Places For Devotees.

Train No. 01162 Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 11:00 hrs on 24th February 2022 (Thursday). Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23:05 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Composition : Total 23 Coaches = First AC - 01 Coach, 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 05 Coaches, Sleeper - 11 Coaches, Second Seating - 03 Coaches, SLR - 02.

02) Train no. 01163 / 01164 Dadar - Sawantwadi Road - Dadar (Daily) Special :

Train No. 01163 Dadar - Sawantwadi Road (Daily) Special will leave from Dadar at 12.10 hrs from 16th to 19th March 2022. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 23.20 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 01164 Sawantwadi Road - Dadar (Daily) Special will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 23:50 hrs from 16th to 19th March 2022. Train will reach Dadar at 11:10 hrs on the next day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Composition : Total 17 Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, Sleeper - 07 Coaches, Second Seating - 05 Coaches, SLR - 02.

Bookings for the above trains will open from 05/02/2022 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

Passengers are requested to avail the services.

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations.

