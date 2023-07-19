Srinagar, July 19: An army officer was killed and six other soldiers injured in a tent fire incident in Siachen Glacier area of Ladakh on Wednesday, army sources said. As per the sources, the fire broke out in a tent at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Rajouri (Watch Video).

“Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it could get to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Five Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri.

“Initial cause behind the fire was a short circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire," sources said.

