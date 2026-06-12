Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2026 Installment Date: Know When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500

The Maharashtra Government has approved the release of INR 344.74 crore for the pending May installment under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, bringing relief to millions of beneficiary women awaiting their monthly financial assistance.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive INR 1,500 every month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). According to the latest updates, the May installment is expected to be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts between June 12 and June 15, although the state government has not yet issued an official disbursal schedule. Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Payment Online.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Date

Beneficiaries are likely to receive the pending INR 1,500 installment during the period from June 12 to June 15. The Maharashtra Government has already sanctioned funds and transferred them to the Women and Child Development Department for further processing.

Women enrolled in the scheme are advised to regularly check their bank account status and DBT notifications during this period.

DBT Transfer Through Aadhaar-Linked Bank Accounts

The Ladki Bahin Yojana amount is transferred directly into the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account through the DBT system. To avoid payment failures, beneficiaries should ensure that their Aadhaar details are correctly linked with their bank account and that the account remains active. Ladki Bahin Yojana: No Beneficiary Application Rejected, Clarifies Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

eKYC Mandatory for Receiving Installments

The state government recently completed a large-scale verification drive to identify eligible beneficiaries. Women whose eKYC remains incomplete may face delays or difficulties in receiving the installment amount.

Beneficiaries are therefore advised to complete their eKYC process as soon as possible and verify all personal details linked to their application.

Why Has the Beneficiary Count Reduced?

Following eligibility checks and mandatory eKYC verification, nearly 80 lakh names were reportedly removed from the beneficiary database. As a result, the active beneficiary count has been reduced to around 1.66 crore women.

About Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Launched by the Maharashtra Government in 2024, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance of INR 1,500 to eligible women from families with an annual income of up to INR 2.5 lakh. The initiative aims to strengthen financial security and support women from economically weaker households across the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).